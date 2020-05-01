Victory in Europe Day 2020

submitted by Gweneth Collins

Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday, May 8, 2020 would have been a very special day at Washington County Historical Society. Throughout February and March, society members had been scurrying around planning a celebration in honor of the 75th Anniversary of World War II Victory in Europe Day and a memorial service for one of Chipley’s own war heroes.

Are you asking yourself, “Which war hero?” In fact, Chipley is the former residence and now final resting place of Captain Marcel Albert, World War II Ace Fighter Pilot. Born in Paris, France in 1917, Captain Albert became a hero in several countries – France, Great Britain, and Russia – during World War II. He joined the French Air Force in 1938 and flew over 200 combat missions under the flags of three countries! He earned countless awards and honors for his service including the French Legion of Honor. After leaving the military in 1948, Captain Albert and his wife came to the United States where he managed a chain of hotels and restaurants until his retirement. Although the Alberts lived the last years of their lives in Texas, today they lay side by side in their “hometown” – Chipley.

In a Special Edition of Russia Beyond: Commemorating the Victory in World War II – 75th Anniversary, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov stated, “In what was a fateful period for all of humanity, the USSR and the United States fought the aggressor shoulder to shoulder. In honor of this, commemorative ceremonies are being held across the U.S…” He also remarked, “This year we will immortalize the memory of Hero of the Soviet Union, French pilot Marcel Albert…”

It will be quiet at the museum this year on May 8th, however, the plans are still in the works and will include a reception honoring our WWII veterans and Captain Albert, placing memorial wreaths, special visitors, and the installation of a bronze bust by Russian sculptor Mikhail Serdykov at the museum’s Veterans Memorial.

Right now, Captain Albert’s bust remains in storage at the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., however, we’re looking forward to receiving it and being able to recognize the contributions by him and our other veterans in the new future.

Usually, Washington County Historical Society Museum is open every Friday from 10AM until 2PM. The society’s monthly meeting/potluck luncheon held the first Friday of each month at noon will resume as soon as we get the all-clear.