Vickers obit

Mr. William ‘Bill’ Calvin Vickers, Jr., age 86, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 13, 2020 at his home.

He was born March 1, 1934 in Holmes County Florida to the late William Calvin Vickers, Sr. and Mary Melissa Whitaker Vickers.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by one sister, Helen Mims.

Mr. Vickers is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ruth Mitchell Vickers of Bonifay, FL; three sons, Randy Vickers and wife Joyce of Westville, FL, Eddie Vickers and wife Alice of Bonifay, FL and Mitchell Vickers and wife Donna of Panama City, FL; two daughters, Ronda Kirkland and husband, Terry of Headland, AL and Susan Herndon of Bonifay, FL; two sisters, Virginia Smith of Pensacola, FL and Debbie McLain and husband George of Panama City, FL; one brother, Jim Vickers and wife Linda of Pensacola, FL; 20 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Carmel Assembly of God Church with Jerry Moore, T.J. Herndon, Joshua Herndon, Tommy Moore and Jonathan West speaking. Interment will follow in the Carmel Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 PM Wednesday at the church.

A special thanks to Emerald Coast Hospice of Chipley and the Holmes County Council on Aging for the love and help provided by the staff.