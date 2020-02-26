VHS wins regionals

After a 38 year absence, the Vernon Yellow Jackets Boys Basketball Team is returning to the FHSAA State Semi-Finals in Lakeland, Florida where they will face the Hilliard Red Flashes on Wednesday, March 4. The Yellow Jackets return was made possible by its 66-57 win over the Port St. Joe Sharks in the 1A Region 2 FHSAA Finals Tuesday night at Vernon.

The Vernon Gymnasium was filled with Vernon basketball fans as well as a large contingent of Port St. Joe fans, both hoping to see their team advance to Lakeland. Vernon jumped to a 15 point half time advantage using its superior speed and quickness. During the second half the Yellow Jackets were able to gain a twenty point advantage over the Sharks but gave back some of their lead in the fourth quarter before pulling out their victory.

With the win Vernon runs its season record to 19-7. The Yellow Jackets placed four players in double figures in scoring with EJ Reddice leading the way with 19 points, followed by Dyvion Bush with 16, Darrell Powell with 12 and Jordan Speed with 11. Caeden McDonald rounded out the scoring for Vernon with 8 points.