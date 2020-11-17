VHS will participate in Wreaths Across America

Vernon High School will be participating in Wreaths Across America this year at the Vernon Cemetery.

The national goal of this program is to “Remember, Honor, and Teach.” Our JROTC cadets will place 76 wreaths on veteran’s graves as we join groups all over the country. The event will take place on Saturday, December 19, at noon.

If you would, please consider sponsoring a wreath for this event. Wreaths are $15 each, with the most popular option being 5 wreaths for $75. The wreaths will be shipped from the northeast and will provide a beautiful tribute to those who served our nation.

https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/165877/Overview/?relatedId=0&fbclid=IwAR13oyoV6_lg8_6gjheJIwq9T8K0vQOJQVWUSG_ab-a0x-tOrb7mND-T2eo