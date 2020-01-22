VHS Lady Jackets Senior Night

The Vernon Lady Jackets basketball team celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday for their five graduating players: Shyanne Gill, Tashara Roche, Jordan Johnson, Kobe Reed, and Jamia Finklea. They were all honored in a pre-game ceremony before facing the Bozeman Lady Bucks. Team manager and senior Trey Works was also recognized for his dedication to the team.

Vernon fell in overtime to Bozeman by the score of 52-47.

The Lady Yellow Jackets will face the Chipley Lady Tigers this Friday night at Coach Aaron Todd Gymnasium in Vernon. Tip-off is at 4:30 and will be followed by the VHS Boys JV versus Chipley at 5:30 and the VHS Boys Varsity vs. Chipley at 7.

The 2019/20 Vernon High School Lady Yellow Jackets Basketball Team:

1 – Destiny Salley

2 – Shyanne Gill

3 – Karlee Coleman

4 – Kellee Coleman

21 – Tashara Roche

23 – Jordan Johnson

22 – Jamia Finklea

13 – Kobe Reed

30 – Sareen Blackwood

44 – Asiah Terrell

29 – Teona Potter