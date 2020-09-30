VHS homecoming agenda

Friday, October 2, 2020-

9:30am-

VHS Pep Rally and presentation of homecoming court. This event is not open to the public and is limited to students of VHS per social distancing guidelines.

1.) Intro. of Football players

2.) Presentation of the homecoming court

3.) VHS Cheer routine

4.) VMS Cheer routine

5.) Student homecoming activity

6.) Coach Tranquille

7.) Band Plays

10:15am-

Students dismissed to go to lunch. We will have one lunch for all students. Lunch will be dismissed at approx. 10:40am and students will report to 4th period.

12:00pm-

VHS/VMS students will begin being released to buses to be transported to downtown Vernon and will watch the parade. Students will walk to a roped off area along Hwy 79 and then return to their bus parked at the city hall.

1:00pm-

Parade starts at 1pm sharp from the field across from Vernon ES. Line up will begin at approx. 9am. Due to requirements of our parade permit and time allotted to complete the parade, no ATVs or horses are permitted. All participants must be representatives of an approved club, group, or organization. Parade route is from VES along Hwy 277 S to Hwy 79 S to west on Spoolmill Rd. ending at Memorial Field.

5:00pm-

Senior Cheer, JROTC, Band, and Football along with members of the homecoming court report to Memorial Field at Yellow Jacket Stadium. Assemble in the west end of the stadium adjacent to the band concession stand.

5:30pm-

Senior night and homecoming court ceremony begins. All seniors will be recognized first, by group, and then the homecoming court will be announced. Any students not in line at 5:30pm sharp will not be able to participate unless previously communicated.

7:00pm-

Kick off of VHS vs Bozeman