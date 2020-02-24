VHS football and cheerleader banquet

On Saturday, February 22, Vernon High School football players and cheerleaders were recognized for the outstanding 2019 season. Vernon Touchdown Club president Ronnie Brown opened the festive evening by welcoming everyone to the event.

Immediately following dinner, Coach Laurie Simmons recognized the VHS Cheerleaders.

Coach G. Tranquille recognized all players and bestowed the following special awards: Most Improved – Gavin Jackson (Offense) and EJ Reddice (Defense); The Strongest Jacket Award – Joseph Fielding; Breakout Players – Wayne Potter, Lane Wells and Zyquez Brown; The Swarm Award – Kesean Calloway; The Jacket Award – Gabriel Cooke; Offensive MVP – K’Wan Powell; and Defensive MVP – Gabriel Cooke.

The following players were named to the All Region Team – Darrell Powell (Utility), Tyler Watford (Defensive Back), Shyron Green (Wide Receiver), Marques Randolph (Defensive Back), Jordan Speed (Utility), John Somerset (Punter), Daevon Foreman (Defensive Lineman) and Gabriel Cooke (Linebacker).

Three players were named to the All-State team – K’Wan Powell (1st. Team – Running Back), Dyvion Bush (2nd. Team – Quarterback) and Darrell Powell (Honorable Mention – Utility Player).

Coach Tranquille thanked Superintendent Joseph Taylor, School Board President Dr. Lou Cleveland, Member Susan Roberts, VHS Assistant Principle Dr. Charles Peterson, the VHS coaching staff and volunteer staff, parents, student athletes and the VHS Touchdown Club for the support on and off the field.

Photos courtesy of Vernon High Yellow Jackets Athletics …