VHS-CHS basketball

Chipley and Vernon basketball fans filled the Coach Aaron Todd Gymnasium at Vernon High School Friday night to watch as their boys and girls teams met for the second time this season.

Chipley’s Tigers opened the night with a 60-24 win in the girls game. Scoring for Chipley were: Watson 22, Thurman 10, Hargrove 10, Ashcraft 2, Brown 9, Cooper 1, Shaffer 4. Scoring for Vernon were: S. Gill 14, Kel Coleman 6, J. Johnson 2, S. Blackwood 2.

The boys junior varsity game saw the Yellow Jackets even the night with an equally impressive 65-32 win.

In the last game of the night Vernon’s varsity used Darrell Powell’s 37 points and a tenacious defensive effort, led by Dyvion Bush, to defeat the Tigers by a score of 72-45. In addition to Powell’s 37 points, Vernon received scoring from Caeden McDonald and Jordan Speed with 8 points each; EJ Reddice, Dyvion Bush and Daevon Foreman with 6 points each; and Christian Brown with 1 point. Chipley was led in scoring by Austin Granger with 11 points; Isaac Berry with 8 points; Kevon Hinds and Caleb Meredith with 6 points each; Trent Balkom with 5 points; Antonio Lewis with 4 points; Will Taylor with 3 points and Blaine Suggs with 2 points.

With the win Vernon ran its season record to 10-5 while Chipley’s fell to 2-16.

Vernon will play Bozeman at Vernon Saturday with games scheduled at 3:00 and 4:30. Chipley will play Bethlehem Tuesday at Chipley.