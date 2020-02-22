VHS Black History Project

Mrs. Rackley and Mrs. Syfrett’s Film and Flex classes are working on a teacher-created unit, “It’s not just Black History, it’s OUR History.” Students viewed documentaries on several important figures from the Civil Rights Movement including Maya Angelou, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jackie Robinson, and Harriet Tubman. They completed Body Biography projects (© Danielle Knight) on these influential men and women which are displayed around campus to educate other students on the impact these individuals had, and still have, on African American lives in America.

In addition, Mrs. Rackley’s English students are studying African American poets. Students are creating a curated Black History Month poetry display for the Vernon High School Library. Included with the selected poems will be student-written analyses on the poets’ works and their perspective on the Black experience in America. We look forward to sharing what we have learned with the school!

In addition to these school assignments, several students have submitted artwork and written work for VHS’s Black History Month art and poetry contests. The winners will be announced at the Vernon High School Black History Month Ceremony and receive prizes for their prestigious work.