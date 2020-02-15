VHS Black History Program

Vernon High School Black History Program will be on Friday, February 21st, at 9:00 a.m. The National Theme for this year is “African Americans and the Vote.” The speaker for the event will be Mrs. Janice Lucas. She is the Executive Director of the LEAD Coalition of Bay County, a Community Development Corporation. This position of Executive Director allows Lucas to use her vast skill set from teaching (6th grade through college), communications (newspaper reporting and broadcast production), consulting, and community service.

Ms. Lucas served her alma mater, Gulf Coast Community College, as a member of the Language Arts faculty in Panama City, Florida, between 1987 and 1998. Ms. Lucas also holds a Master’s Degree in English Education from the Florida State University Panama City Campus and a Bachelor’s Degree in broadcast journalism at Florida A&M University. During 1995-1996, she was the Visiting Assistant Professor at The Kettering Foundation in Dayton, Ohio.

Ms. Lucas’ love of people, words, and books has brought many opportunities and adventures, including radio and television broadcasting, newspaper reporting, and community organizing. A third generation Bay County resident, high school teacher, journalist, and former college professor, Janice is married to Lawrenso Burroughs.

Following the ceremony, VHS will host their annual Soul Food Day. All are cordially invited to attend the program.