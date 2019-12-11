VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets opened their home basketball season for 2019-2020 Tuesday night by defeating District rival Cottondale by a score of 70-50.

The Yellow Jackets placed three players in double figures in scoring with Darrell Powell scoring 25, Dyvion Bush 19 and EJ Reddice 10. Caeden McDonald added 9 points to Vernon’s win with Gabriel Cooke scoring 3, and Jordan Speed and Will Dempsey adding 2 points each.

With the win Vernon improves to 2-0 on the season and will play their county rival Chipley at Chipley Friday night.

Vernon’s Junior Varsity was not able to withstand a late surge by Cottondale’s Junior Varsity which resulted in their first loss of the season.