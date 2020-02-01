VHS basketball

Vernon’s Yellow Jackets wrapped up their district play Friday night with a 67-55 win over the Altha Wildcats. Vernon ended their 1A District 3 play with a record of 8-2. Their season record now stands at 14-5.

Vernon was led in scoring Friday night by Darrell Powell’s 24 points and Dyvion Bush’s 23 points. EJ Reddice scored 8 points for the Yellow Jackets; Caeden McDonald and Jordan Speed scored 4 points each; Marcell Randolph scored 3 points and Zahir Potter added 1 point.

Friday night’s action was opened with the Lady Yellow Jackets defeating the Lady Wildcats.

On Thursday night, Vernon defeated the South Walton Seahawks by a score of 71-53. E.J. Reddice led the Jackets with 24 points while Dyvion Bush added 13 and Darrell Powell contributed 11 points. Caeden McDonald scored 8 points; Marcell Randolph scored 6 points; Gabriel Cooke and Zahir Potter added 3 points each; Jordan Speed scored 2 points and Christian Brown finished the scoring with 1 point.

Thursday night’s action was opened with the Vernon Junior Varsity defeating the South Walton Junior Varsity by a score of 56-27 to run their record to 15-4 on the season.

Vernon will host South Walton Monday night. During Monday’s game Vernon’s Senior athletes will be recognized and a special presentation will be made.