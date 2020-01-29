VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets and the Sneads Pirates met in District action in Vernon Tuesday night. The Yellow Jackets used a 23 point second quarter to defeat Sneads 68-56. Vernon improved its season record to 12-5.

Dyvion Bush led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 21 points. EJ Reddice and Darrell Powell also scored in double figures for Vernon with 16 and 11 points respectively. Jordan Speed and Caeden McDonald each scored 6 points for Vernon while Gabriel Cooke, Marcell Randolph and Daevon Foreman added 3 points each.

Vernon will travel to play South Walton Thursday night and Altha on Friday night.

In the night’s opening action, Vernon’s Junior Varsity added to its winning season with a 55-47 victory over Sneads’ Junior Varsity.