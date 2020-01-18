VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets hosted the Holmes County Blue Devils in boys basketball Friday night.

In the Junior Varsity game the Yellow Jackets emerged victorious in a 42-39 win.

The second game of the night also resulted in a close contest with Vernon using two critical free throws by EJ Reddice with only seconds remaining to seal a 62-59 win over the Blue Devils.

Dyvion Bush led the Jackets in scoring with 29 points followed by EJ Reddice with 14 and Caeden McDonald with 12. Zahir Potter added 5 points in the Vernon win and Jordan Speed rounded out the scoring with 2 points.

Holmes County was led in scoring by K. Jones with 17 points, B. Richard with 14 and D. Richard with 13. A. Potter scored 9 points for the Blue Devils while J. Rich scored 4 and C. Newberry scored 2.

With the win Vernon improved to 8-4 on the season.

Next week the Yellow Jackets will travel on Tuesday to face District foe Sneads. Thursday they will travel to Graceville before hosting Chipley on Friday night followed by another home game Saturday night against Bozeman.