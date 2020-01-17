VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets traveled to Bristol Thursday to face the Liberty County Bulldogs in boys and girls basketball.

The Yellow Jackets opened the night with wins in both the Girls Varsity and Boys Junior Varsity games with huge margins of victory over Liberty County. Vernon ended the night with a 69-50 victory in the Boys Varsity game.

Dyvion Bush led the Jackets in scoring with 25 points. Caeden McDonald and EJ Reddice also scored in double figures with 12 and 11 points respectively. Jordan Speed added 7 points; Gabriel Cooke added 5; Will Dempsey and Zahir Potter added 4 points each; and Nathan Harcus rounded out the scoring with 1 point.

Vernon opened the week with a 59-49 District win over the Cottondale Hornets on Tuesday night.

Vernon will play again at home Friday night against the Holmes County Blue Devils.