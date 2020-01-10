VHS basketball

Vernon High School hosted boys basketball games against Graceville and a girls game against Sneads Thursday night.

Vernon’s Junior Varsity Boys opened the night with a big win over Graceville’s Junior Varsity, 52-41.

The girls game saw Vernon able to hold off a last second shot for a tie by Sneads to hold on for a two point win, 47-45.

The final game of the night saw Vernon’s Varsity unable to cash in on a last second lay-up attempt as they fell to Graceville by a 60-58 score. Vernon’s Boys Varsity was led in scoring by Dyvion Bush with 27 points and EJ Reddice with 19 points. Will Dempsey and Zahir Potter scored five points each and Jordan Speed added 2 points to the Vernon cause.

Vernon will travel to Cottondale Tuesday night to face the Hornets.