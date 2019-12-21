VHS basketball

Vernon High School’s girls and boys Basketball teams entertained their fans with two consecutive nights of wins as each of the three teams followed up on Thursday night wins against Altha with Friday night wins against Liberty County.

The Lady Jackets opened the night with their victory followed by the Boys Junior Varsity evening their season record at 3-3 with their win against the Junior Varsity Bulldogs.

The Varsity Yellow Jackets used a 23 point second quarter to open an insurmountable 41-18 halftime lead as they defeated Liberty County 67-36. Darrell Powell led the Jackets in scoring with 21 points. Will Dempsey, with his best scoring performance of the season, scored 12 points for Vernon while Caeden McDonald added 11 points. Dyvion Bush contributed 7 points to the team victory with Zy’Quez Brown and Jordan Speed adding 4 points each. EJ Reddice scored 3 points; Gabriel Cooke and Marcell Randolph added 2 points each and Christian Brown rounded out the scoring with 1 point. With the win Vernon improves to 5-1 on the season.

Vernon is next scheduled to play at Walton High School on January 3 with its December 28 game against Laurel Hill having been canceled.