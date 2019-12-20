VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets hosted District foe Altha Thursday night in boys basketball action. The Yellow Jackets jumped to a 40-15 halftime lead enroute to a 79-61 win over the Wildcats.

The Jackets were led in scoring by Darrell Powell with 27 points and Dyvion Bush with 20. Caeden McDonald also scored in double figures for Vernon with 11 points. Also scoring for the Yellow Jackets were Zahir Potter with 9; Gabriel Cooke with 6; Zy’Quez Brown with 3; EJ Reddice with 2 and Jordan Speed with 1.

With the win Vernon improved their record to 4-1 on the season. Vernon will be back in action Friday night when they host the Liberty County Bulldogs.

Vernon’s Junior Varsity opened the night with a 60-46 win over Altha’s Junior Varsity.