VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday night dropping a 7 point decision to the Malone Tigers at Malone. The Jackets got off to a slow start in the game and found themselves in an 18 point halftime deficit. The Jackets made substantial changes at halftime and were able to outscore the Tigers 35-24 in the second half, falling by a final score of 60-53.

Darrell Powell led the Jackets in scoring with 23 points, 19 of those in the second half. EJ Reddice added 10 points to the Vernon cause. Dyvion Bush scored 8 points; Jordan Speed scored 4 points; and Nathan Harcus, Zahir Potter, Caeden McDonald and Will Dempsey all scored 2 points for Vernon.

Vernon will be at home Thursday night as they host District opponent Altha.