VHS basketball

Vernon Basketball fans gathered Monday night to cheer on their Yellow Jackets against the South Walton Seahawks and to recognize their Senior Basketball players and cheerleaders.

Senior cheerleaders Morgan Hammock, Jordan Johnson and Jacara Potter were recognized as well as Senior Basketball players, Nathan Harcus, Darrell Powell, Gabriel Cooke, Jordan Speed, Daevon Foreman, Will Dempsey and Trey Works.

After recognizing the Senior athletes, Vernon Principal Brian Riviere made a special presentation to Vernon Coach Thomas Register to commemorate his 100th win as Head Coach at Vernon High School, an event which occurred against Sneads last Tuesday night. Coach Register’s children were present to assist in presenting him a basketball signed by all of the Vernon Varsity players.

The Yellow Jackets ended their home basketball season with the Junior Varsity defeating South Walton by a score off 50-45 to extend their record to 16-4.

The Varsity Yellow Jackets then defeated the Seahawks by a score of 64-58 to extend their season record to 15-5. Darrell Powell led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 18 points while three other Vernon players scored in double figures as well, Dyvion Bush with 16; EJ Reddice with 12 and Jordan Speed with 11. Caeden McDonald rounded out Vernon’s scoring with 7 points.

Vernon will travel to Bay County to face the Mosley Dolphins Tuesday night before closing out their regular season Thursday night when they travel to Bonifay to face the Blue Devils.