VHS Baseball recognizes senior student athletes

submitted by Donna Green

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Vernon High School Baseball played their last regular-season home game and celebrated Senior Night with a win over Poplar Springs. Senior players are: Kason Kolmetz, Trent Rudd, ZaHir Potter, Lane Wells, Jakob Spence and Bobby Green. The ceremony, held before the 6PM game, featured each player receiving a commemorative bat, photo collage, and senior t-shirt. In true Yellow Jacket fashion, the team’s coaches – Head Coach Gerald Tranquille, Assistants Josh Myers and Michael Duncan were presented with commemorative items. A special thank you to the parents, fans and community who have supported Vernon Baseball.

The Players:

Kason Kolmetz wears jersey number 1 and has been a Jacket baseball player for a year. He is the son of Bruce and Kristy Kolmetz, the grandson of Jimmy and Belinda Gainey and the late Earl Ray and Windell Kolmetz. Kason’s favorite baseball memory is dancing in the outfield for the fans. After graduating high school, he plans to secure a lifelong career making money and enjoying life.

Trent Rudd wears jersey number 2 and has been a Jacket baseball player for four years. He is the son of Jason and Jessica Rudd, the grandson of Jesse and Janice Gilmore and the late Eddie and Janice Rudd. Trent’s favorite baseball memory is going to state tournament in Sebring. After high school Trent plane to attend lineman school at Wallace College.

ZaHir Potter wears jersey number 5 and has been a Jacket baseball player for a year. He is the son of Kijuana Hooks Smith. The great-great grandson of the late Lester Rhynes, his favorite baseball memory is playing with the infamous Florida Choppas. After graduation, he plans to attend Chipola College and obtain his business degree.

Lane Wells wears jersey number 18 and has been a Jacket baseball player for four years. He is the son of Joel and Christina Wells, Jr., the grandson of Wanda and the late Joel Wells, Sr. Lane’s favorite baseball memory is when Coach T said he would coach this season. Lane’s plans are to continue his HVAC education at Tom P Haney Center and pursue a career in HVAC.

Jakob Spence wears jersey number 23 and has been a Jacket baseball player for four years. He is the son of James Spence and Cindy Tyre, the grandson of Louverne Spence the late Curtis Spence and Jerry and Linda Tyre. His favorite baseball memory is beating Chipley his sophomore year. After graduation, Jakob will continue his education at the Florida Panhandle Technical College to become an electrician.

Bobby Green wears jersey number 24 and has been a Jacket baseball player for four years. He is the son of Bobby and Donna Green, Sr. and the grandson of Maggie Jackson, Elliott and Dreena Reed and the late Woodrow Green and Lizzie V. Green. Bobby’s favorite baseball memory is stealing bases his freshman and sophomore years. After graduation he plans to continue his education a t the Florida Panhandle Technical College and pursue a career in welding.

Photos courtesy of and used with permission from the Vernon High Yellow Jackets Athletics-FL social media page.