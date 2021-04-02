Veterans opportunity

Chipola College students, staff, and faculty veterans and friends of veterans are invited to the April 13 meeting at the American Legion in Marianna, FL, for a dinner at 6:00 pm. At the meeting, local leaders will share opportunities to volunteer and participate in activities within Jackson County.

The American Legion Post 100 is located West on Highway 90 from Marianna and is West of the National Guard Armory and the Ag Center.

Veterans and guests are asked to wear masks and maintain responsible / safe activities.

For additional information, please feel free to contact Dr. Bouvin at 850-718-2380 or bouvind@chipola.edu.