Veterans Day celebrated in Chipley

Veterans Day celebrations to pay tribute to those who have served or are serving our country, and to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of our nation, were held in Chipley today.

An “Honorarium Veterans Breakfast” hosted by the Chipley High School Beta Club was held in the CHS cafeteria from 7 to 7:45 a.m. Veterans were escorted to the event by the CHS JROTC.

A “Veterans Gallery Walk” sponsored by the CHS Student Council took place in the CHS hallways from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Veterans were escorted by members of the CHS Student Council.

The “RMS Tribute to Veterans” was held in the Roulhac Middle School courtyard at 8:45 a.m. Veterans were escorted by JROTC.