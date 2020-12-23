VES spelling bee

Vernon Elementary School held their annual 5th Grade Spelling Bee on December 15. VES is proud of all the homeroom winners who competed.

Winners included: Christian Burger (1st place), Skylar Gay (2nd place), Ellen Grant (3rd place), and Christian Monroe (alternate).

Other homeroom winners who participated were: Issac Parish, Asia Brigham, Keighly Cannon, Adriana McDowell, Treymon Peterson, Drew Greer, Josselyn Brown, Charles (Theo) Posten.

A special thank you to judges Milton Brown and Dr. Lou Cleveland, the caller Gail Seaboch, and Laci Laney who managed the Zoom connection making it possible for parents and families to join.