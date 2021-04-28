VES 5th grade speech competition

Vernon Elementary School announces the winners of their 5th grade Tropicana Speech Competition.

Congratulations to:

1st Place – Skylar Gay (Living with a CrossFit Mom)

2nd Place – Electa Stucki (What is a Personality?)

3rd Place – Kayson Hawkins (Small Town Bonds)

Other students who participated were: Meadow Payne, Mackenzie Register, Keighly Cannon, Ellen Grant, Trista Potter, Darby Leavins, Ashlynn Clark, Camarien Jackson, Kylie Harrison, Isaac Parrish and Christian Monroe.

Special thanks to others who helped make the competition a success: