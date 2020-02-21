Vernon wins regional semi-final

Down by 10 points at halftime, the Vernon Yellow Jackets heeded the locker room advise of Coach Thomas Register and rallied in the second half of Thursday night’s 1A Region 2 semi-finals to defeat the Franklin County Seahawks by a score of 66-64.

The Jackets placed three players in double figures in scoring with Dyvion Bush leading the way with 20 points followed by Darrell Powell with 17 points and EJ Reddice with 16 points. In addition to his tough rebounding, Caeden McDonald added 7 points to the Yellow Jacket victory while Jordan Speed added 4 and Will Dempsey 2.

Vernon entered the fourth quarter trailing the Seahawks by four points but were able to take the lead with six minutes to play. From there the Jackets controlled the game with the final margin of victory decided after a three point shot at the buzzer by Franklin County.

With the win Vernon advances to play Port St. Joe for the 1A Region 2 championship Tuesday night in Vernon. Game time is 7:00 p.m. This will be Vernon’s first championship appearance since 1994.

Second half photos courtesy of Vernon Yellow Jackets Athletics …