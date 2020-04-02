Vernon man facing multiple charges

HOLMES AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES – 26-year-old Jachob Carl Berry of Vernon is facing charges in both Holmes and Washington Counties after a series of events that began around 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 1.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Lee Road residence after receiving a call from the homeowner that an unknown subject, later identified as Berry, had entered her residence uninvited before finally leaving on foot.

About 30 minutes later, deputies responded to a Dogwood Lane residence in reference to a stolen vehicle. The complainant stated he walked outside to see the subject, also later identified as Berry, attempting to leave his yard in the stolen car, and that Berry drove the car toward him before he moved out of the way.

The vehicle was soon located at a residence in the area of Highway 79 south of Bonifay, just inside Washington County, where Berry had abandoned it before fleeing on foot.

K-9 tracking teams with Holmes CI and Northwest Florida Reception Center were able to quickly establish a track, and Berry was soon located and placed into the custody of the Washington County Sheriff’s office.

Berry is charged with grand theft of an automobile, aggravated assault, and trespassing in Holmes County and also faces additional charges in Washington County.