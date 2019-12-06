Vernon basketball

Vernon Yellow Jackets basketball fans had to wait a week longer than most area high schools to see their 2019-2020 team in action because of their football team’s deep run in the FHSAA football playoffs. Thursday night’s 79-34 win against Bozeman showed Jackets fans the wait was well worth it.

Playing off of their suffocating defense Vernon jumped to a 51-14 halftime lead against the homestanding Bucks resulting in a running clock the entire second half. Vernon had ten players score during the game with Darrell Powell leading the way with 24 points. Zahir Potter scored 14 points for Vernon and E.J. Reddice scoring 10. Other scorers for the Yellow Jackets were: Jordan Speed with 9; Gabriel Cooke with 8; Christian Brown with 6; Dyvion Bush with 3; Zy’Quez Brown and Will Dempsey with 2 each and Marcell Randolph with 1 point.

Vernon will be at home Tuesday night when they face District foe Cottondale.

Thursday night’s action also saw Vernon’s Junior Varsity open its season with a 59-29 win over Bozeman while the Lady Yellow Jackets came up one point short in an overtime game against the Lady Bucks.