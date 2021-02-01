Vereen obit

MSgt (Ret.) Lewis Benjamin Vereen, Jr., age 64, of Port St. Joe, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Vereen of Port St. Joe, Florida; his children: Lewis Benjamin Vereen III, Abram Vereen, and Elisha Vereen all of Port St. Joe, Florida and Ladwan Harrison of Durham, NC; a brother; two grandchildren: Tyler and Jordan; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM (EST), Friday, January 5, 2021 at Forest Hill Cemetery in Port St. Joe, Florida, with military honors, Apostle Napoleon Pittman officiating, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.