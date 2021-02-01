Vereen obit

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

MSgt (Ret.) Lewis Benjamin Vereen, Jr., age 64, of Port St. Joe, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Vereen of Port St. Joe, Florida; his children: Lewis Benjamin Vereen III, Abram Vereen, and Elisha Vereen all of Port St. Joe, Florida and Ladwan Harrison  of Durham, NC; a brother; two grandchildren: Tyler and Jordan; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM (EST), Friday, January 5, 2021 at Forest Hill Cemetery in Port St. Joe, Florida, with military honors, Apostle Napoleon Pittman officiating, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.