Ventriloquist to perform at Chipola Thursday, March 5

The Chipola Artist Series will present ventriloquist/comedienne Lynn Trefzger, Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m. in the Center for the Arts.

Audiences may meet a drunken and lovable camel, a grumpy old man, a feisty little girl. Lynn’s off-the-wall audience interplay is riotously funny. Her performances are tailored for both family and adult audiences.

She is a premier entertainer for Disney, Crystal and Norwegian Cruise Lines and the Atlantis Resort. Lynn has appeared on ABC, TNN, A&E and Lifetime.

Tickets–$20 for adults, $10 for under 18, and $5 for Chipola students and employees–will be available at the door at 6 p.m. Call the Box Office at 850-718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.