Velandia obit

Terrie D. Velandia, age 57 of Cottondale, Florida, passed away on September 11, 2020 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

Terrie was born on January 23, 1963 in Miami, Florida to Allen Adams and Brenda Barnes Adams.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years: Jairo Velandia; daughters: Kristie Miller and significant other Allen Davis, Kimberly Dykes and husband Waylon; son: Scott Brooks and wife Sierria; grandchildren: Jaren, Torrence, Lorenzo, Jada, Dylan, Brody, Ellie, Eli, Isaiah, and Isabella; great-grandson: Jaren; brothers: Christopher Berdeaux and wife Sharon, Norman Berdeaux, Rufus Berdeaux and wife Sharon, James “Buddy” Berdeaux and wife Lorraine; sister: Ann Hammock; sisters-in-law: Miriam McCovery and husband Shay, Yolanda Gonzalez and husband Eduardo; many nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, in charge of arrangements.