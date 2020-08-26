Varnum obit

Lanita Dale Varnum, age 92, of Greenhead, FL, passed peacefully from this life on Monday, August 24, with her family at her side.

She was born in Amory, MS, on November 6, 1927 to Elmer Grady Nicholson and Leola Dale Kendrick Nicholson.

Residing in Greenhead for 72 years she was affectionately referred to as the Mayor of Greenhead. She loved tending to her flowers and plants and was an avid bowler until the age of 80 gathering many lifelong friends. She volunteered her time with the Washington County election polls for 50 years and enjoyed her time working at the Rainbow Store in Greenhead.

Lanita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Kennith Varnum ; six brothers, Junior, O’Neil, Frank, Bobby, Rubel and Glen; two sisters, Betty and Sarah; and her son-in-law Eddie Rudd.

She is survived by one brother, Billy Nicholson and wife Alice of Nettleton, MS, and one sister Patsy Carter and husband Hulan of Greenhead. She is also survived by daughter, Janice Rudd of Tallahassee, and son Jerry Varnum and wife Wendy of Panama City; four grandchildren, Angi Atwood (Jason), Jason Rudd (Jessica), Jerry Varnum II and Jackie Varnum Reynolds (Albert); and three great grandchildren, Kayla Rudd, Trent Rudd and Jake Atwood; and a lifelong dear friend George Gainer; and numerous extended family and friends.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:30am at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Wausau. The service will be officiated by Chaplin Ernie Gray.

Due to the pandemic, the family is asking that masks be worn at the funeral.

A private family visitation will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Chipley, at 10 a.m.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.