VanPelt obit

Miss Rebecca Jane VanPelt, age 47, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 8, 2020 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida. She was born August 2, 1972 in Liberty, New York.

Rebecca is survived by her special sisters, Tara Bearden, Amanda Eastling, Chelsea Campbell and Jessica Bent; her God daughter, Cailyn Bent; her mother, Debbie Perugino; her father, Bruce VanPelt; two brothers, Bruce VanPelt and Vito Perugino; all her babies and numerous extended family.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.