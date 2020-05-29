Deacon George Alfonso Vann, of Vernon, Florida, answered the call of the Savior on May 23, 2020 in the Northwest Florida Community Hospital of Chipley, Florida.

He was 86 years old and a native of the Orange Hill Community in Chipley, Florida.

Deacon Vann was born on June 6, 1933 the late Archie (AJ) Vann, Sr. and Martha Frison Vann. He was the youngest of six children and the last surviving sibling.

He was raised in the Orange Hill community and was an active member of the Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church. He graduated in the Class of 1951 from Roulhac High School in Chipley and continued his education at Florida A&M University and obtained his Bachelors and Masters Degree in Education. He was recruited to teach school in Georgia.

During his tenure in Oglethorpe County, GA, Miss Alma Byrd Hunter caught his eye and captured his heart. He married her on April 19, 1959 and shortly after they moved to Vernon, FL to start a family and continue teaching school.

He was the principal at Shady Grove School until integration closed the school and students were sent to the Vernon Schools. After leaving Shady Grove, he worked for numerous years at Metropolitan Life in Dothan, Alabama. He returned to the education field and taught Holmes County High School and Vernon High School until he retired in 1995. After retiring, him and his wife enjoyed being involved in the NAACP, church activities at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, traveling, and spending time with their seven grandchildren and one great grandson. He was a lifetime member of the NAACP and an active Deacon at Shiloh until his health deteriorated.

He leaves to cherish his memories; one daughter: Muriel Vann of Tallahassee, FL; three sons: Oswald Vann of Bonifay, FL, Terence Vann of Lithonia, GA, and Romontey Vann (Charlcie) of Anniston, AL. Seven grandchildren: Vonshell C. Vann, Antoine J. Vann, Xavier R. Vann, Sterling A. Vann, Nathan A. Vann, Trinity M. Vann, and Miniya-Grace .P. Vann; one great grandchild: Brandon Carroll; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Deacon Vann was a caring, God fearing man whose love for Christ was evident in the many years he served at Shiloh MBC as Senior Deacon and treasurer. It was shown in his devotion to engagements within the Baptist community as well others. He was a member of the Pallbearer’s Association.

A Celebration of a Victorious Life was held 11 AM, Thursday, May 28, 2020 from the sacred grounds of the Orange Hill M.B.C. Cemetery of Chipley, Florida with Dr. Marcellous Willis and Rev. Leonard Dean, officiating. Committal Service followed in the church cemetery with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, providing the ministry of comfort.

