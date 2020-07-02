Vanleirsburg obit

Sharon Vanleirsburg, age 68 of Chipley, Florida passed from this life on June 30, 2020 at Broxton’s Assisted Living Facility.

Sharon was born on August 23, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois to Carlton Riley and Elois Branton Riley. A lifelong resident of the Panhandle, she worked for Walmart and attended Rock Hill Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Donald Vanleirsburg; father: Carlton Riley; sister: Kathy Kent; grandson: Holden Toole.

She is survived by her mother: Elois Riley of Chipley, Florida; sons: Eric Vanleirsburg of Davenport, Iowa, Billy Shumaker of Fountain, Florida; daughter: Rene’ Shumaker Taylor (Dwayne Mims) of Slocomb, Alabama; brother: Paul Riley of Chipley, Florida; sister: Gina Page (John) of Chipley, Florida; grandchildren: Shayla, Jackie, Joshua, Jayme, Dalton, Robin, Keith; great-grandchildren: Jaelyn, Peyton, Landon, James, Van.

Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one-hour prior to the service at Obert Funeral Home: 1556 Brickyard Road Chipley, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any and all donations be made to help cover funeral expenses.