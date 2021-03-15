Vaccinations in Holmes and Washington Counties

The Holmes and Washington Counties Health Departments are committed to providing the COVID-19 vaccines to each priority group as well as the the general public as quickly as possible. Vaccines will be available to those eligible (see list below) from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, on a first come, first served basis as well as to those who have appointments. The vaccination location will be 654 Pecan Street, Chipley.

At this time, COVID-19 vaccinations are available to:

• Long-term care facility residents and staff

• Persons 60 years of age and older

• Health care personnel with direct patient contact

• K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older

• Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older

• Firefighters 50 years of age and older

• Those with underlying health conditions and a physician note

Call 866-201-3925 (Holmes County) or 866-200-3802 (Washington County) to schedule an appointment or go to myvaccine.fl.gov.

For assistance with online vaccine registrations in Washington County, please call (850) 703-7992 Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Immunizations will be scheduled as vaccine supply allows. Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 should wait at least 10 days after symptom onset before receiving the COVID vaccine. Individuals should not have had any anaphylactic reaction to a vaccine. Additionally, those individuals that have been prescribed immunosuppressive medications should check with their provider prior to receiving the vaccine. There is no charge for vaccine administration.

For the most up to date information on COVID-19 vaccination plan in Florida, please visit http://floridahealthcovid19.gov/covid-19-vaccines-in-florida.

Following the initial distributions to residents age 65 and older, the health department will work to provide vaccines to additional priority groups. Any future updates on how residents will be able to receive the vaccine will be announced as soon as those plans become available. For more information, please contact (850) 547-8500 (Holmes County) or (850) 638-6240 (Washington County).