Urquhart obit

Betty Lou Urquhart, age 73, passed on to her heavenly home on May 17, 2020 after a 3-month battle with cancer.

Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in her Heavenly Father was evident in the life she lived. She was a Godly example to all whom she met. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse-Philippians 4:13- I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.

Mrs. Urquhart was born on April 25, 1947 in Westville, FL to Thomas and Gemima Minger. She was a graduate of Ponce de Leon High School and the University of West Florida where she earned her Bachelor of Arts and Master’s Degree in Elementary Education. Betty retired in 2002 after a 33-year career, primarily as a Kindergarten teacher at Ponce de Leon Elementary School. She had a genuine love for children and everyone in general. She enjoyed picking up and taking young children and teens to Sunday School and Church. She was highly active in church events throughout Holmes County and ministered not only to children, but senior adults as well. She played the piano at many funerals in the area.

Among other things, she was the pianist for many years at Evergreen Baptist Church in Westville, FL. For the past 12 years she was a member of First Baptist Church in Bonifay. She led a weekly Senior Adult worship service and cooked a meal to be served at the end of the service.

She was the past President and current Membership Chairperson of Alpha Delta Kappa, a women’s educational sorority. She served as the President of the ladies’ Auxiliary Unit, Bonifay Camp, of the Gideons International. She got pleasure from distributing bibles to local schools and businesses.

Betty is survived by her husband of 27 years, Robert Urquhart of Bonifay, sons, Bryan Lee and wife Terri of Bonifay, Barry Lee and wife Missy of Westville. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Abbygayle Lee,Rebecca Lee, Samuel Lee, Gwyn Davis, Meagan Lee Cooper and husband Troy, Jake Zauner, Jackson Feulner, and Gunnar “Willie” Lee. She cherished her family and friends.

Her life and new home in Heaven was celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 with Graveside services at Hickory Hill Baptist Church in Westville, FL with Dr. Shelly Chandler officiating and Sims Funeral Home directing.

In lieu of flowers, she had requested donations be made to The Gideons, PO BOX 845, Bonifay, FL 32425.