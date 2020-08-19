Update on homicide investigation

A third arrest has been made in the murder of 28-year-old Charlie Robert Griffin of Chipley. Grifin’s body was found lying on the side of Jeffery Boulevard on Thursday morning, August 13.

Jestiny Lee Fears, 25-year-old Chipley resident was arrested this afternoon in Washington County. Fears is the wife of Joshua Caleb Cumbie who is awaiting extradition from New York for an open count of murder in the death of Charlie Robert Griffin.

Fears is being charged with destroying evidence, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and accessory after the fact of a first-degree felony.

Jeremy Cole Long, 26-year-old Chipley resident, was arrested on August 14 and charged with murder while in the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Washington County Jail with no bond.

Joshua Caleb Cumbie, 28-year-old Chipley resident, was arrested Monday, August 17, in New York City. He was charged with an open count of murder and is awaiting extradition from New York.