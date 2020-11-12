Update on Citizens Lodge shooting incident

The following arrest were made in connection with the November 8, 2020 shooting incident that occurred at Citizens Lodge in Marianna, Florida. These suspects were arrested and transported to The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice secure detention facility. Sheriff Roberts would like to thank the Jackson County School Board Police Department and the Marianna Police Department for their assistance in identifying these additional suspects.

The persons arrested are identified as following:

• Darwin Dean Valbrun, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Attempted Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.

• Cameron Lamar Williams, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Attempted Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.