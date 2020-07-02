Upcoming meetings

CareerSource Chipola will hold the following meetings in the month of July:
(1) Youth Committee Meeting
July 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM
Call 561-570-4464 and enter conference ID 506 867 686# when prompted.
(2) Executive Committee Meeting
July 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM (CT)
Call 561-570-4464 and enter conference ID 861 181 465# when prompted.
(3) Board Meeting
July 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM (CT)
Call 561-570-4464 and enter conference ID 922 695 199# when prompted.
Individuals wishing to participate in the meeting are advised that this location is accessible to individuals with a disability or physical impairment. Persons who are hearing or speech impaired can contact Lauren Morris at the CareerSource Chipola office at (850) 633-2731, through the Florida Relay System by dialing 711.