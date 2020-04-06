Upcoming detour and traffic shifts on State Road 79 widening project

Leavins Road at State Road (S.R.) 79 in Washington County will be closed to all traffic beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, April 13 to allow crews to adjust the height of the intersection. Drivers will use Union Hill Road and Douglas Ferry Road to access S.R. 79 and Leavins Road. The temporary closure will remain in place for approximately one month. Message boards and signage will assist in directing traffic through the detour.

In addition, traffic on Douglas Ferry Road will be diverted to temporary pavement as crews perform excavation work. This shift will remain in place for one week.

Access to Fanning Branch Road will be diverted to temporary pavement from 6 a.m. Monday, April 13 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 15 as crews adjust the height of the intersection. Night work is anticipated. Traffic on S.R. 79 will not be impacted. Traffic flaggers and message boards will be on site to notify the public of the temporary change in traffic pattern.

This work is part of a construction project to four-lane 20 miles of S.R. 79 from Mill Branch Bridge in Washington County to south of Interstate 10 in Holmes County.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the posted speed limit when traveling through the construction area and watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.