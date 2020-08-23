Upchurch obit

Retha Fowler Upchurch was born on August 13, 1956 in Graceville, FL, and passed away on August 21, 2020.

She was predeceased by her parents, Wynell and Lee Fowler, and by her mother- and father-in-law, Madeleine and Percy Upchurch.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Dalton Lee Upchurch, her son, Christopher Lee Upchurch (Melissa), her daughter, Candice Upchurch Hart (Bubba), her grandson, Dalton Chase Hart, her step-grandchildren, Colby Hart (Kimberly) and Sydney Hart, her five brothers, Roy Fowler (Jean), Ray Fowler (Debi Ann), Ronald Fowler, Rex Fowler (Carla), and Ricky Fowler, a sister-in-law, Dale McDaniel (Ronnie), and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Monday evening, August 24, at 6 p.m. at Glenwood Cemetery, Old Bonifay Road in Chipley.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.