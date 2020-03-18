United Way announces Text-to-Give Campaign

Funds Raised Will be Used to Assist Agency Partners During the Pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – The United Way of Northwest Florida announced today the establishment of a relief fund in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As many fundraising events are canceled throughout our service area due to the virus, United Way of Northwest Florida is asking the public to still help support those agencies as they would if their events had been scheduled. Non-profit agencies rely on the strong support of their community partners to fund programs for their clients.

The general public can utilize a “text-to-give” option by texting 850COVID to 41444. Funds raised in this manner will be distributed among our Affiliated Agency partners to help offset some of the losses from fundraising events canceled due to the virus.

In addition, United Way of Northwest Florida is sharing agency and community partner information regarding the COVID-19 virus on its website at www.unitedwaynwfl.org/covid-19.