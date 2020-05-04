UF/IFAS Extension Washington County available by appointment

Since mid-March, UF/IFAS Extension Washington County faculty and staff have been available to citizens by phone, text, email, and field visits. In addition, virtual programs and information by mail have been available, and plant identification drop-off and soil sample kits were available for pick-up.

Beginning May 11th, we will be available to clientele by appointment at the UF/IFAS Extension Washington County office. To make an appointment with one of our faculty members, call or email with the contact information below:

Julie Pigott Dillard, County Extension Director & 4-H, juliepd@ufl.edu, 850-638-6180

Mark Mauldin, Agriculture & Natural Resources, mdm83@ufl.edu, 352-317-7799

Matthew Orwat, Horticulture, mjorwat@ufl.edu, 817-988-9690

Plant identification and soil sample kits will remain in front of the office for pick-up.

Information is also available through the UF/IFAS Extension Washington County website –http://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/washington/ and Facebook page.