U.S. 90 nighttime lane closures

Drivers may encounter intermittent lane restrictions on U.S. 90 from the end of the four-lane in Bonifay to the Washington County line in Holmes County from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6 and Tuesday, Jan. 7 as crews perform pavement testing.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.