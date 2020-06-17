Tyndall named Chipola men’s basketball coach

MARIANNA—Donnie Tyndall was named Chipola College’s new men’s basketball coach at the college’s board of trustees meeting June 16. The new coach will be introduced at a press conference Thursday, June 18, at 1 p.m. (CST) in the Johnson Center.

Tyndall has a Division 1 and NBA pedigree having served as head coach at the University of Tennessee, Southern Mississippi and Moorehead State University, and for the Detroit Pistons D-League developmental team. Tyndall also served in assistant coaching roles at LSU, Idaho, Middle Tennessee and for the Toronto Raptors 905 team.

Chipola AD Jeff Johnson says, “We’re proud to bring a coach of Donnie’s caliber to Chipola. His resume and qualifications show that he has won at every level of the game and Chipola is fortunate to have him as our new head coach.”

Tyndall started his head coaching career (1996-97) at St. Catherine College, a Kentucky JUCO, where he went 30-5 en route to the school’s first NJCAA Tournament appearance.

From 2006-2012, he led D-1 Moorehead State to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament (2011), an OVC Conference Championship and three straight 20-win seasons.

At Southern Mississippi (2012-2014), he led the Golden Eagles to a Conference USA Co-Championship (2014) and recorded the highest attendance in 20 years. He served for one year as head coach at the University of Tennessee (2015).

In 2016, Tyndall was hired by the NBA’s Toronto Raptors organization as an assistant coach for their Raptors 905 developmental team.

He served as an assistant coach with the developmental team for the Grand Rapids Drive of the Detroit Pistons and was promoted to their head coach for the 2019-20 season.

Tyndall replaces former Chipola coach Brendan Foley who left for an assistant coaching job at the University of Buffalo.