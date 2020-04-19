Tyler obit

Frances Ellen Tyler, age 62 of Alford, Florida went home to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Ellen was born on July 18, 1957 in Pensacola, Florida to Donald and Delores Johnson. She had lived in Jackson County, Florida for the past 35 years coming from Pensacola, Florida. She retired from Cottondale High School in the Food Service Department. She was also a member of Alford Baptist Church.

Ellen was known for her love for people. She was a loving wife, mother and Mawmaw. But, most of all, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Donald and Delores Johnson; sister: Donna Jean Hayes.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years: David Tyler Sr. of Alford, Florida; son: David Tyler Jr. (Kelly) of Monmouth, Oregon; brother: Derrick Johnson (Renee’) of Southport, Florida; 2 grandchildren: Holly Steverson (Joshua) and Emily Tyler.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of Mrs. Ellen (1735 Virginia Street Alford, Florida 32420) on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The family will also receive friends on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

In consideration of public health and safety concerns, the times of service will not be listed in the obituary. For additional information for times of service and visitation please contact David Tyler Jr. @ 850-272-8091.