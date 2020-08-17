Two selected to represent our area as Distinguished Young Women

Two young ladies were selected on Saturday, August 15, to represent our area at the Distinguished Young Women of Florida scholarship program to be held in Orlando.

The participants were scored in the categories of Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%), and Self-Expression (15%).

A total of $2,500.00 in cash scholarships were awarded.

Keegan Welch was named Distinguished Young Woman of Washington County 2021, and received cash scholarships for Scholastics, Interview, Talent and Self-Expression and for being chosen as the DYW of Washington County.

Ty’niyah Andrews was named Distinguished Young Woman of Chipley 2021, and won the Fitness scholarship and the DYW of Chipley scholarship.

Angelina Doss won the Be Your Best Self Essay Award.

Throughout the next year, Keegan and Ty’niyah will represent Washington County at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.” The outreach program is designed to encourage self-esteem and excellence in all young people through its five principles: Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious, and Be Responsible.