Two in custody following pursuit

HOLMES COUNTY – Two Ponce de Leon residents are facing charges after attempting to avoid a traffic stop Saturday, October 17.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate the traffic stop in the area of Brake Road and Will Carroll Road. As the deputy approached the vehicle, he observed the male driver switch seats with the female passenger.

The male subject, later identified as 35-year-old George Henry Kendricks, fled the scene on foot while the female subject, identified as 26-year-old Samantha Danielle Nicole Wilson, drove away, turning onto Padgett Farm Road and running multiple stops signs as she traveled from Padgett Farm Road onto Highway 185 and into Geneva County, Alabama. Wilson lost control of the vehicle and crashed, fleeing from the scene on foot.

Both subjects were apprehended, with Geneva Police Department recovering methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

Kendricks was transported to the Holmes County Jail and is charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and attaching tag not assigned. Wilson was transported to the Geneva County Jail and is charged in Holmes County with fleeing and eluding and attaching tag not assigned. Other charges are also pending in Geneva County.

Sheriff John Tate would like to thank the Geneva Police Department and the Geneva Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.