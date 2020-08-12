Two-county chase ends in arrest of Holmes County man

A Holmes County man was arrested after eluding law enforcement through two counties shortly after 7 a.m. on August 7.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit on State Road 277 on a white Chevrolet Colorado, driven by 22 year old William Trevor Morris. The vehicle pulled out of Piney Grove Road, almost causing a motor vehicle accident. The vehicle traveled north at a high rate of speed in the south-bound lane. The pursuit continued west-bound on State Road 90.

Holmes County deputies assisted in their county. Morris continued north on State Road 181, where Holmes County was successful in stopping the vehicle.

Morris fled on foot into the wood-line and was then taken into custody a short time later.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office assisted in transporting Morris out of the woods and booked him in the Holmes County Jail. Morris was charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and resisting arrest without violence.